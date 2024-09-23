Hellenic Dairies completes EUR 40 mln logistics hub for Romanian subsidiary Olympus

Romanian dairy maker Fabrica de Lapte Brasov, which produces the Olympus brand in central Romania at Brasov, part of the Greek group Hellenic Dairies, announced it completed its EUR 40 million logistics hub that would serve the group's regional operations.

The company ranked last year as the largest exporter among food producers in Romania.

The investments carried out by Olympus in the greenfield investment at Brasov thus reached EUR 180 million.

The logistics hub in Brasov will serve both the local market and all the countries where Olympus dairy products manufactured in Romania are exported, such as Germany, Italy, France, Great Britain, Bulgaria, or Serbia, the company said.

Developed vertically, the new Olympus high-bay cold store hosted by the logistics hub offers a high volume with a small footprint (6 times smaller than conventional facilities) and lower energy consumption.

"The new logistics hub allows us to strengthen our position in international markets while ensuring that our products are stored and delivered in an efficient and environmentally friendly way. We will continue to invest in technologies that respect the environment," said Athanasios Giannousis, commercial manager of Olympus Romania.

By the end of 2024, the logistics facility will be fully functional and integrated with the company's dairy factory in the immediate vicinity.

The Hellenic Dairies group, of which Olympus is a part, has over 25 years of activity in Romania. The Olympus dairy factory in Halchiu, Brasov county, was inaugurated in 2011, and its production is intended for both the local market and exports.

Fabrica de Lapte Brasov reported its revenues rose to RON 827 million (EUR 165 million) in 2023 from RON 750 million in 2022, while its net profit more than doubled y/y to RON 71 million.

