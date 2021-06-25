OLAF investigates how Romania used EUR 1 bln for Danube Delta

OLAF, the EU's anti-fraud office, is investigating how the EUR 1 bln of the European Union's funds were spent in the Danube Delta. The European Commission confirmed this in a response to two Dutch MEPs who asked for explanations on the implementation of European projects through the Delta Integrated Territorial Instrument Danube (ITI DD), G4media.ro reported.

One billion euros earmarked by the European Union for the Danube Delta development - mainly for improving the locals' living standard - was shared by a handful of people connected through personal relationships, business or political interests, an investigation by Investigative Journalism for Europe (IJ4EU) revealed this March.

Danube Delta Integrated Territorial Investment (ITD DD) mechanism, with the largest budget of all ITIs in Europe, was designed by former Social Democrat (PSD) minister Eugen Teodorovici, and the money was de facto managed by his friend Horia Teodorescu, the president of the Tulcea County Council.

The Commission now states that the relevant Romanian authorities had also been asked to open an investigation, the managing authorities had been asked to carry out checks, and the Court of Auditors had been asked to carry out an audit.

The newly established European Public Prosecutor's Office is not involved in the OLAF investigation, the European Commission also specified.

(Photo source: Fotografescu/Dreamstime.com)