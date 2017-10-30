Eight offers for the fifth segment of the Sibiu-Pitesti highway

Eight companies and consortiums have submitted offers to build the fifth segment of the Sibiu-Pitesti highway, according to Romania’s National Company for Road Infrastructure (CNAIR).

The segment will connect Pitesti and Curtea de Arges and has a length of just over 30 kilometers. The project is estimated at RON 1.83 billion (EUR 398 million), without VAT, reports Profit.ro.

The deadline to submit offers was Friday. The bidders include known companies such as Astaldi, Impresa Pizzarotti, Spedition UMB and Constructii Erbasu. The duration of the contract is ten years. One year is for design, four years for construction whereas the rest represents the guarantee period.

Some of the bidders have also submitted offers to build the first segment of the Sibiu-Pitesti highway, which connects Sibiu to the village of Boita, at the entrance to the Olt gorge. That contract is estimated at RON 765.8 million (EUR 167 million), VAT not included.

The Sibiu-Pitesti highway is an important part of the Pan-European Corridor IV, which crosses Romania from the West to the East. The financing for this highway will be covered mostly from EU funds.

Nine offers for the first 13 km of the Sibiu – Pitesti highway

[email protected]