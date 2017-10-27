Nine offers for the first 13 km of the Sibiu – Pitesti highway

Nine companies and consortiums have submitted their offers to build the first segment of the Sibiu – Pitesti highway.

The segment has 13 kilometers and connects Sibiu to the village of Boita, at the entrance to the Olt gorge. The contract is estimated at RON 765.8 million (EUR 167 million), VAT not included. The segment needs to be designed and built in four years.

The bidders include known local and foreign companies such as Astaldi, Spedition UMB, Tehnostrade, Constructii Erbasu or Pizzarotti, reports Hotnews.ro. They have been involved in large infrastructure projects in Romania.

The deadline for submitting offers for the fifth segment of the Sibiu – Pitesti highway is today. The segment will connect Curtea de Arges to the current Pitesti ring road. The total value of the investment in the Sibiu-Pitesti highway will amount to EUR 3.34 billion (RON 15 billion), according to a draft project published on the Transport Ministry’s website in July.

The Master Plan for Transport, which was adopted last year, provided investments of EUR 1.6-1.8 billion for this highway. The Sibiu-Pitesti highway will mostly be funded with EU money.

