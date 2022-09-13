People

 

 

Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu, first Romanian to become European League of Legends champion

13 September 2022
Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu is the first Romanian player to become a European League Of Legends champion. He won the League European Championship Summer 2022 with his team Rogue, which means he gets to fight for the world title in October.

The League of Legends European Championship (LEC) is the largest competition in Europe dedicated to the game, with a total prize pool of EUR 200,000.

The LEC final took place on September 11 in Malmo, Sweden, in front of over 10,000 spectators and millions of fans who watched the event online. With solid play from Romania’s Odoamne, Rogue prevailed over G2 with 3-0, taking home the top prize of EUR 80,000.

“I was in shock and disbelief that it actually happened after so much time. This is the moment I’ve been chasing for eight years,” Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu said at the press conference.

Winning the LEC means for Rogue that they will join the League of Legends Worlds Championship tournament, which starts on October 7. Thus, in less than a month, Odoamne and his team will face the most prestigious teams in the world at the famous Madison Square Garden arena in NY.

Andrei “Odoamne” Pascu is 27 years old and plays League of Legends at the pro level as a top laner for Rogue starting in the 2021 season. It is the first major trophy in his 8-year+ career, during which he has played for famous teams such as Cloud9, H2k, Splyce and Schalke 04.

(Photo source: PR)

Normal
