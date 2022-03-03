IESF: Iași to host world esports championships finals in 2023

Iași, a city in northeastern Romania, is to host the 15th World Esports Championships Finals in 2023, the International Esports Federation (IESF) said.

The event, held in Bucharest in 2013, is set to feature over 130 nations and 1,200 players.

This year, Bali, in Indonesia, will host the World Esports Championships Finals, taking place from November 27 to December 9 and featuring six game titles, a Women’s Featured Division and a USD 500,000 prize pool.

IESF is the uniting body for World Esports. Founded in 2008 by nine-member nations, IESF currently includes 111 member federations across five continents.

