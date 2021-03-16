Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 08:16
Real Estate

Romanian developer takes EUR 9 mln loan from OTP for retail park in Sibiu

16 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer Oasis Retail Development & Consulting contracted a EUR 9 million loan from OTP Bank to develop the Prima Shops retail park in Sibiu.

The first phase of the retail park built by Oasis Group in the northern part of Sibiu will have a rentable area of 9,000 sqm, distributed in 11 retail units.

The financing granted by OTP Bank represents 75% of the total investment.

The project will be commissioned in August 2021, and the opening to the public will take place in October 2021. In the next phase, the developer will add several retail stores as well as service spaces and more restaurants.

The Prima Shopping Center Sibiu project will have a total surface area of 60,000 sqm and will be one of the largest retail park projects in the west of the country.

(Photo courtesy of OTP)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 08:16
Real Estate

Romanian developer takes EUR 9 mln loan from OTP for retail park in Sibiu

16 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate developer Oasis Retail Development & Consulting contracted a EUR 9 million loan from OTP Bank to develop the Prima Shops retail park in Sibiu.

The first phase of the retail park built by Oasis Group in the northern part of Sibiu will have a rentable area of 9,000 sqm, distributed in 11 retail units.

The financing granted by OTP Bank represents 75% of the total investment.

The project will be commissioned in August 2021, and the opening to the public will take place in October 2021. In the next phase, the developer will add several retail stores as well as service spaces and more restaurants.

The Prima Shopping Center Sibiu project will have a total surface area of 60,000 sqm and will be one of the largest retail park projects in the west of the country.

(Photo courtesy of OTP)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas