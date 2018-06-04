Romanian nuclear power producer offers 25 scholarships to Polytechnic students

State-owned power producer Nuclearelectrica, which operates Romania’s nuclear power plant at Cernavoda, announced it would offer 25 scholarships to students at the Bucharest Polytechnic University.

The scholarships amount to RON 2,000 per month and will be offered in the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years. Students from the 3rd and 4th years will benefit from these scholarships.

The company thus aims to recruit young engineers and hopes that 80% of the students receiving these scholarships will join the company.

Nuclearelectrica is the third-biggest power producer in Romania. With its two nuclear reactors, it covers up to 20% of Romania’s energy production.

The Energy Ministry holds 82.5% of the company’s shares.

