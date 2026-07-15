L'Étape Romania by Tour de France returns to Bucharest this summer, registrations open

Registrations are open for the fifth edition of L'Étape Romania by Tour de France, which will take place this summer, on August 30. The cycling event will once again transform central Bucharest into a traffic-free course inspired by the world's most famous road race.

The event, part of the international L'Étape by Tour de France series, is open to amateur cyclists, experienced riders, and families.

Participants can choose from three routes: the 14 km City Adventure for riders aged 7 and above, the 42 km The Ride for cyclists aged over 15, and the 85 km The Race, the competition's flagship route designed for more experienced participants.

Mountain bikes are permitted on all routes, with rankings organized by age categories and a separate classification for elite athletes, according to the organizers.

Registration can be done here. People with disabilities can participate free of charge, while children and teenagers under 18 receive a 15% discount on registration.

Starting near Constituției Square, the routes will take cyclists along some of Bucharest's best-known boulevards, including Calea Victoriei, Kiseleff Boulevard and Libertății Boulevard. Riders will pass landmarks such as the Arch of Triumph, the Palace of Parliament, the CEC Palace, Bucharest City Hall, the Army House, and the Romanian Athenaeum.

“L'Étape Romania is not just a competition, but a day when Bucharest is completely transformed. Iconic streets become a race course, and people of all ages set off together from Constituției Square, united by the same energy," said Răzvan Jugănaru of MTB Academy, the event's organizer.

A Race Village in Constituției Square will host exhibitors, cycling and sports nutrition brands, food vendors, relaxation areas, mechanical assistance, and the awards ceremony throughout the day.

Romania joined the international L'Étape by Tour de France calendar in 2022, becoming the 20th country to host an official event in the global amateur cycling series.

The top three amateur male and female finishers in the 85 km race will qualify for the L'Étape Championship and receive invitations to compete in L'Étape du Tour in France.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)