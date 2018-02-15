Romanian nuclear power producer almost triples net profit

State-owned Nuclearelectrica, the company that operates Romania’s nuclear power plant at Cernavoda, increased its operating revenues by 15% last year, to RON 1.93 billion (EUR 423 million) as it sold its electricity at higher prices.

The company thus managed to increase its net profit by 172%, to RON 303 million (EUR 66.3 million), according to the company’s preliminary financial report.

Nuclearelectrica’s shares are traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company is currently valued at EUR 533 million.

