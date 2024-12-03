Bucharest Exchange-listed biofertilizers producer Norofert seeks RON 15 mln with bond issue

Romanian biofertilizers producer Norofert (BVB: NRF) decided to raise RON 15 million (EUR 3 million) with a bond issue at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, envisaging a 5-year maturity and 10% coupon payable semiannually.

Among the reasons for the offer, the company mentions the investments "in irrigation at the farm in Zimnicea, investments for the external markets in which Norofert operates, thus ensuring the need for liquidity to fulfill obligations, finance current activity and repay bonds traded on the BVB under the symbol NRF25."

The issue of the unsecured bond, with a nominal value of RON 100 (EUR 20) and a minimum subscription threshold of 10 units, will take place between December 3 and 16.

Through this issue, Norofert SA aims to diversify funding sources and support strategic development plans.

From 2020, the company has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on the AeRO market, and from October 2021, Norofert shares are included in the BETAeRO index.

Norofert has a market capitalisation of nearly RON 66 million (EUR 13 million) after the price of its shares decreased by 5.3% y/y. The company paid a dividend out of its 2023 profit, resulting in a 1.63% yield.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)