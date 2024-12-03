 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Bucharest Exchange-listed biofertilizers producer Norofert seeks RON 15 mln with bond issue

03 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian biofertilizers producer Norofert (BVB: NRF) decided to raise RON 15 million (EUR 3 million) with a bond issue at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, envisaging a 5-year maturity and 10% coupon payable semiannually.

Among the reasons for the offer, the company mentions the investments "in irrigation at the farm in Zimnicea, investments for the external markets in which Norofert operates, thus ensuring the need for liquidity to fulfill obligations, finance current activity and repay bonds traded on the BVB under the symbol NRF25."

The issue of the unsecured bond, with a nominal value of RON 100 (EUR 20) and a minimum subscription threshold of 10 units, will take place between December 3 and 16.

Through this issue, Norofert SA aims to diversify funding sources and support strategic development plans.

From 2020, the company has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on the AeRO market, and from October 2021, Norofert shares are included in the BETAeRO index.

Norofert has a market capitalisation of nearly RON 66 million (EUR 13 million) after the price of its shares decreased by 5.3% y/y. The company paid a dividend out of its 2023 profit, resulting in a 1.63% yield.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Bucharest Exchange-listed biofertilizers producer Norofert seeks RON 15 mln with bond issue

03 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian biofertilizers producer Norofert (BVB: NRF) decided to raise RON 15 million (EUR 3 million) with a bond issue at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, envisaging a 5-year maturity and 10% coupon payable semiannually.

Among the reasons for the offer, the company mentions the investments "in irrigation at the farm in Zimnicea, investments for the external markets in which Norofert operates, thus ensuring the need for liquidity to fulfill obligations, finance current activity and repay bonds traded on the BVB under the symbol NRF25."

The issue of the unsecured bond, with a nominal value of RON 100 (EUR 20) and a minimum subscription threshold of 10 units, will take place between December 3 and 16.

Through this issue, Norofert SA aims to diversify funding sources and support strategic development plans.

From 2020, the company has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on the AeRO market, and from October 2021, Norofert shares are included in the BETAeRO index.

Norofert has a market capitalisation of nearly RON 66 million (EUR 13 million) after the price of its shares decreased by 5.3% y/y. The company paid a dividend out of its 2023 profit, resulting in a 1.63% yield.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 December 2024
Politics
TikTok tells European Parliament that it dismantled networks of accounts targeting Romanian audience
03 December 2024
Transport
Ford unveils new electric Puma Gen-E to be produced at plant in southern Romania
03 December 2024
Culture
Romanian film on The New York Times list of best movies of 2024
03 December 2024
Politics
Russian leader Vladimir Putin makes ironic comment about presidential vote recount in Romania
03 December 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential candidate Elena Lasconi calls for broad democratic ruling coalition
03 December 2024
Transport
Romania resumes efforts for procurement of H2-powered trains
03 December 2024
Energy
Romania's Hidroelectrica resumes operations at Stejaru hydropower plant after EUR 12 mln refurbishment
02 December 2024
Sports
Legendary Romanian goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam passes away