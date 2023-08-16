Noriel opens new store in Botosani Shopping Center

Noriel, the leading toy retailer in Romania, has opened a new store in Botosani Shopping Center.

The new unit is the company's 91st nationwide and its second in Botosani. It occupies a space of around 300 square meters and features a wide range of toys, games, and baby products, according to Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, which brokered the leasing deal.

"We want to maintain our pace of network expansion to get as close as possible to our customers. Noriel is the only toys and cardboard games retail chain with nationwide coverage, being present in all major cities," said Simona Bujorianu, Managing Director of Noriel.

Botosani Shopping Center is a major retail destination in Botosani, a large city in northwestern Romania. It is home to a variety of stores, including Carrefour, JYSK, Decathlon, Sportisimo, New Yorker, Mado, Beauty Mania, and Renault.

"The opening of the Noriel store in Botoșani Shopping Center will be welcomed with great enthusiasm and will be a point of attraction for our customers," said Mircea Campanu, Director of Botosani Shopping Center.

Noriel is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth. The company has a strong brand and a wide range of products to offer. It is also expanding its online presence, which will help it reach more customers. Last year, Polish Enterprise Fund sold the toys retailer to Turkish market leader Sunman Group.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)