Retail division of Romanian group Altex opens EUR 4 mln retail park in Vatra Dornei

Cometex, the retail division of the local Altex group developed around the electro-IT retailer with the same name, announced the opening of a new retail park in the tourist town of Vatra Dornei, northern Romania.

The park brings together recognized brands such as Altex, Animax, Deichmann and Kik.

With a total commercial area of over 2,500 sqm and an investment of over EUR 4 million, the new shopping destination will officially open on July 27 in a central location, being part of a retail project that has Kaufland as an anchor, with interconnected parking lots.

"We develop Romania, investing in big cities, but also in medium and small ones, such as Vatra Dornei, where we see opportunities for development. We are convinced of the tourism potential of the Vatra Dornei area, and we are confident that the new retail park will stimulate local economic development. We have a balanced approach, combining both online presence and physical stores, to offer our customers a complete experience," said Adrian Urda, a member of the Board of Directors of Cometex, according to Bursa.ro.

In the next two years, Cometex's expansion plan includes several retail projects exceeding 200,000 sqm of leasable area.

Through these projects, Cometex strengthens its presence in the retail industry and expands its portfolio of retail spaces, offering a wide range of options for retailers and consumers.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Altex Romania)