RO non-food retailers urge shopping mall owners to renegotiate rents

RORETAIL, an organization representing retailers in Romania, has asked the owners of commercial centers to waive the rent for the period during which non-food stores were closed because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The organization has also asked the landlords to renegotiate rents as a percentage of the sales, once the stores reopen.

If shopping mall owners don't agree to the requests, the non-food retailers will boycott the malls after they are legally allowed to open and operate.

"Given that non-food retailers in shopping centers have suspended their activity, and will likely continue to be suspended, it is illegal to demand rent for a space that they have neither used for commercial purposes nor have the necessary resources to do so," RORETAIL argued.

This would result in the bankruptcy of retailers, the association warned.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

