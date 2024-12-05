NOËL designer gift fair holds 15th edition in Bucharest this month

NOËL – Designer Gift Fair will return on December 14-15, celebrating its 15th edition at Unirea Shopping Center in Bucharest. The event will bring together over 100 designers from Romania and abroad, offering a diverse range of authentic, handcrafted products, including jewelry, leather accessories, fashion pieces, ceramics, decorations, and artisanal candles.

Founded in 2009 under the Marché de Noël name, the event has become Romania's longest-running and most prominent Christmas market dedicated to designer gifts, the organizers say.

At this edition, visitors will discover the creations of over 100 artists and designers from all corners of Romania and abroad, from cities such as Venice, Rome, Rotterdam, or Sofia. Collections from various fields such as jewelry, leather accessories, fashion, ceramics and decorations, gourmet, and art will be included in the offer.

In addition to the exquisite designs, NOËL will support two social initiatives: the Association Învingem Autismul, which helps improve the lives of individuals with autism, and the Sache Foundation, dedicated to the well-being of animals.

Further details are available here.

(Photo source: the organisers)