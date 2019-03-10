Video

Ambassador: Romanians are highly prized in UK for top-level work ethic

Romanians working in the United Kingdom are highly prized and their work ethic is top-level, Andrew Noble, the UK ambassador to Romania, explained in an interview with Agerpres.

“I know from business visitors that Romanian workers are really very highly prized. Their work ethic is top-level and the quality of the work that they do,” the ambassador said.

He explained that, although no precise numbers are available, Romanians are active in all sectors of the economy.

“I’ve said recently we’ve got 1,000 Romanian academics, either researchers or professors, at universities. We’ve got 10,000 students, some of the highest business representatives in the country are Romanian by origin. So I think we’ve got a very wide spread. There are clearly a lot of people who are in unskilled manual labor and they are performing an essential role in the UK. My favorite hotel receptionist is a Romanian, who greets me in Romanian when I go to the hotel I usually use,” the ambassador said.

“We’re very keen to keep them and we’re very glad that so many have already applied for the settled or pre-settled status scheme,” he went on.

By the end of September, more than 180,000 of the 433,000 Romanians registered in the UK have submitted their documents to obtain the pre-settled status to continue living in the UK after Brexit.

