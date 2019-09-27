Brexit: More than 180,000 Romanians in UK apply for pre-settled status

More than 180,000 of the 433,000 Romanians registered in the UK have submitted their documents to obtain the pre-settled status to continue living in the UK after Brexit, Adina Bădescu, head of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Brexit office said at the meeting "The impact of Britain's exit from the European Union.”

The meeting was organized by the Liaison Office of the European Parliament in Romania and the European Institute in Romania.

Bădescu also said that similar measures targeting British citizens in Romania would also be approved, News.ro reported. “A no-deal Brexit is the most plausible scenario now. The British government has repeatedly assured us that the rights of EU citizens will be protected in all scenarios. In the spirit of reciprocity, British citizens in Romania will benefit from a similar treatment,” she said. Approximately 2,500 British citizens are registered in Romania.

In case of a no-deal Brexit, people living in the UK before October 31, 2019 (Brexit date) will be able to apply for the European Settlement Scheme. They can apply for settled status, if they lived in the UK for more than five years, or pre-settled status, if they lived in the UK for less than five years. Applications should be filed before December 31, 2020.

