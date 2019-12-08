Romania Insider
Politics
Romania proposes Dan Nica and Rovana Plumb for EU Commissioner position
12 August 2019
Prime minister Viorica Dăncilă has sent Brussels the letter with Romania’s nominations for European Commissioner post, namely Dan Nica and Rovana Plumb, converging political and Government sources told G4Media.ro.

Plumb and Nica were elected in May as MEPs on the PSD lists. The Government has not commented yet. PM Dăncilă recently announced that she would send to Brussels two proposals, “a woman and a man,” without nominating them.

The new European Commission, headed by Ursula van der Leyen, is in the process of being formed, but the names proposed by the EU Member States must be validated by the European Parliament. Both politicians nominated by PM Dancila are facing problems of integrity, G4media.ro commented.

In October 2017, Rovana Plumb, escaped the investigation in a corruption case after her colleagues in the Chamber of Deputies rejected the request filed by the anticorruption prosecutors (DNA). She thanked the deputies for defending “the principles of the rule of law”.

Dan Nica was investigated by DNA and in the Microsoft file (fraudulent sale of overpriced software to state), being accused of abuse of office, a crime that was committed between 2000 and 2004. Due to the delay of the investigation, the charges prescribed, and Nica dodged prosecution.

(Photo: Rovana Plumb Facebook Page)

Normal

