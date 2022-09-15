News from partners: Romanian startups awarded at French Tech gala in Bucharest

Four Romanian startups were awarded at the French Tech – Romanian Touch gala held at the French Embassy in Bucharest on September 13.

Bluana, a Romanian startup producing plant-based sashimi, got the award for the Most Innovative Startup.

Tokinomo, which has developed an interactive robotic display used to promote merchandise in supermarkets and hypermarkets, was awarded for the Most Inventive Startup.

FintechOS, a Romanian startup that has taken its digitization solutions for financial institutions worldwide, received the award for the Best Romanian Scale-Up.

.lumen, which develops “glasses for the blind”, founded by Romanian inventor Cornel Amariei, got the award for Best Impact Startup.

The French Tech community in Romania also awarded the Best Woman in Business – Simona Gemeneanu, Co-Founder of Morphosis Capital, the Best French-Romanian collaboration — Extia, the Best Program in Education — The Entrepreneurship Academy, Best Start in Romania for a French Startup — Prestashop, and Best NGO — Hospice Casa Sperantei.

“The purpose of this event, named ‘French Tech – Romanian Touch’, was to celebrate, for the third consecutive year, the booming Romanian startup scene and foster French - Romanian collaborations,” said Grégoire Vigroux, Serial Entrepreneur and President of La French Tech – Romanian Chapter.

The event brought together 600 guests - prominent startup founders and investors, as well as corporates, journalists, and government officials.

Carrefour, Société Générale Global Solution Centre, Ubisoft, Air Liquide, BRD, BRD Asigurari, Orange, EY and Engie sponsored the event.

Photos by: Vlad Rotaru, La French Tech Bucharest