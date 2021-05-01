Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

NGO to purchase locomotive for historic narrow-gauge railway in central Romania

05 January 2021
The local NGO Asociaţia Prietenii Mocăniţei launched a bid to purchase a diesel locomotive for the train running on the Sibiu - Agnita narrow-gauge railway, Turnulsfatului.ro reported. 

At first, the new locomotive will be used for regular tourist rides on the Cornățel – Hosman segment. So far, the NGO has held rides on this segment using a rented locomotive.

It has allotted a budget of RON 238,000 (EUR 48,870), without VAT, for the design, building, and delivery of the locomotive. The purchase of the locomotive is to be made using EU funding through the National Rural Development Program 2014-2020. Offers can be submitted until January 20, and the winner is to be selected in the second half of February. 

A locomotive for this route was last purchased 70 years ago.

The NGO plans to use EU funding to refurbish two wagons as well, and will continue the work on rehabilitating the narrow-gauge railway. 

The association says the purchase of the locomotive will help the development of the tourism activity in the area. “The beneficiaries will be the tourists, Romanian and foreign, who will visit the area and the population of Hârtibaciului Valley. The locals, the artisans, the small producers, the stores and accommodation units will benefit from this, as an influx of tourists means additional accommodation nights, shopping in the stores in the area, purchases of artisanal products and of local products or meals served by locals; in other words, the train will lead to the sustainable development of the area,” according to the bid documents quoted by Turnulsfatului.ro.

The Sibiu – Agnita Railway is the surviving part of the Sighișoara – Sibiu narrow-gauge railway, built more than a hundred years ago. The line was nationalized in 1948 and closed and dismantled between Sighișoara and Agnita in 1965. The rest of the line was closed completely in 2001. It is listed as a historical monument.

(Photo: Asociatia Prietenii Mocanitei Facebook Page)

