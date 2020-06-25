Polish group opens fourth Burger King restaurant in Bucharest

Polish group AmRest, a leading European restaurant and foodservice platform, will open the fourth Burger King restaurant in Bucharest, Wall-street.ro reported.

The restaurant will be located in the southern part of the city in the BIG Berceni shopping center.

In April this year, AmRest Holdings opened the third Burger King restaurant in Bucharest, in the University Square area.

Given the pandemic conditions, this restaurant only offered food-delivery services.

AmRest Holdings is a leading multi-brand franchise restaurant operator in Europe with ten brands across 25 countries.

AmRest operates franchise brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, and Burger King, proprietary brands like Sushi Shop, La Tagliatella, Bacoa, Blue Frog and KABB, as well as virtual brand Pokai.

In Romania, AmRest operates the Starbucks coffee shop chain and, starting this year, the Burger King restaurant chain.

(Photo: Tea/ Dreamstime)

