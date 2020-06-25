Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 08:24
Business
Polish group opens fourth Burger King restaurant in Bucharest
25 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish group AmRest, a leading European restaurant and foodservice platform, will open the fourth Burger King restaurant in Bucharest, Wall-street.ro reported.

The restaurant will be located in the southern part of the city in the BIG Berceni shopping center.

In April this year, AmRest Holdings opened the third Burger King restaurant in Bucharest, in the University Square area.

Given the pandemic conditions, this restaurant only offered food-delivery services.

AmRest Holdings is a leading multi-brand franchise restaurant operator in Europe with ten brands across 25 countries.

AmRest operates franchise brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, and Burger King, proprietary brands like Sushi Shop, La Tagliatella, Bacoa, Blue Frog and KABB, as well as virtual brand Pokai.

In Romania, AmRest operates the Starbucks coffee shop chain and, starting this year, the Burger King restaurant chain.

(Photo: Tea/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/25/2020 - 08:24
Business
Polish group opens fourth Burger King restaurant in Bucharest
25 June 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish group AmRest, a leading European restaurant and foodservice platform, will open the fourth Burger King restaurant in Bucharest, Wall-street.ro reported.

The restaurant will be located in the southern part of the city in the BIG Berceni shopping center.

In April this year, AmRest Holdings opened the third Burger King restaurant in Bucharest, in the University Square area.

Given the pandemic conditions, this restaurant only offered food-delivery services.

AmRest Holdings is a leading multi-brand franchise restaurant operator in Europe with ten brands across 25 countries.

AmRest operates franchise brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, and Burger King, proprietary brands like Sushi Shop, La Tagliatella, Bacoa, Blue Frog and KABB, as well as virtual brand Pokai.

In Romania, AmRest operates the Starbucks coffee shop chain and, starting this year, the Burger King restaurant chain.

(Photo: Tea/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products
17 June 2020
Business
New ranking reveals the most attractive employers in Romania
15 June 2020
Politics
Former commander of U.S. Army in Europe warns Russia may invade Romania to test NATO