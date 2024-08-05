Karan Khurana takes over as CEO of Metro Romania

Karan Khurana has been appointed CEO of Metro Romania, starting his mandate in August of this year.

Khurana, who has been working in international retail for more than 25 years, succeeds Adrian Ariciu, who has been promoted to Executive VP for Eastern Europe of Metro AG.

Khurana joined the Metro group in February 2019 and initially held the job of VP Value Creation for Metro Japan. In June 2019, he became the operations director of Metro Japan, and in 2022 was appointed VP Value Creation Lead Growth Transformation for Metro AG. A year later, he took over as Sales and Operations Director of Metro Turkey.

Karan Khurana holds a degree in business administration and finance from the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Management, a Master’s Degree in management from the London School of Economics and Political Science, another one in IT systems from the University of Arizona’s W.P. Carey School of Business, and an MBA from the University of Cornell.

(Photo: Viorel Dudau/ Dreamstime)

