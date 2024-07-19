Sales of new cars in Romania up 62.1% y/y in June against 3.6% y/y advance in Europe

In June, the sale of new cars in Romania posted the strongest rate in Europe, namely an increase of 62.1% versus an average of 3.6% in Europe, according to the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA), quoted by Economica.net.

Romania’s market keeps a small share (1.2% in H1) of the entire European market covered by ACEA, which includes the EU members but also Great Britain and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), respectively Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

The number of new cars registered in Romania reached 21,358 (only 1.6% of the total in Europe), compared to 13,173 vehicles in the similar period of 2023.

The main European markets reported mixed developments, as follows: increases in Italy (15.1%), Germany (6.1%), Spain (2.2%), and Great Britain (1.1%), and a decline of 4.8% in France (2.9%), ACEA data show.

New car registrations in Europe increased by 4.4% y/y in the first six months of 2024 to 6.879 million units.

In H1, new car sales increased threefold, by 13.4% year over year, to 83,505 units (1.2% of the total in Europe).

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)