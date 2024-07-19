Transport

Sales of new cars in Romania up 62.1% y/y in June against 3.6% y/y advance in Europe

19 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In June, the sale of new cars in Romania posted the strongest rate in Europe, namely an increase of 62.1% versus an average of 3.6% in Europe, according to the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA), quoted by Economica.net

Romania’s market keeps a small share (1.2% in H1) of the entire European market covered by ACEA, which includes the EU members but also Great Britain and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), respectively Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

The number of new cars registered in Romania reached 21,358 (only 1.6% of the total in Europe), compared to 13,173 vehicles in the similar period of 2023.

The main European markets reported mixed developments, as follows: increases in Italy (15.1%), Germany (6.1%), Spain (2.2%), and Great Britain (1.1%), and a decline of 4.8% in France (2.9%), ACEA data show.

New car registrations in Europe increased by 4.4%  y/y in the first six months of 2024 to 6.879 million units.

In H1, new car sales increased threefold, by 13.4% year over year, to 83,505 units (1.2% of the total in Europe).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Transport

Sales of new cars in Romania up 62.1% y/y in June against 3.6% y/y advance in Europe

19 July 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In June, the sale of new cars in Romania posted the strongest rate in Europe, namely an increase of 62.1% versus an average of 3.6% in Europe, according to the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA), quoted by Economica.net

Romania’s market keeps a small share (1.2% in H1) of the entire European market covered by ACEA, which includes the EU members but also Great Britain and the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), respectively Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

The number of new cars registered in Romania reached 21,358 (only 1.6% of the total in Europe), compared to 13,173 vehicles in the similar period of 2023.

The main European markets reported mixed developments, as follows: increases in Italy (15.1%), Germany (6.1%), Spain (2.2%), and Great Britain (1.1%), and a decline of 4.8% in France (2.9%), ACEA data show.

New car registrations in Europe increased by 4.4%  y/y in the first six months of 2024 to 6.879 million units.

In H1, new car sales increased threefold, by 13.4% year over year, to 83,505 units (1.2% of the total in Europe).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 July 2024
Transport
Flights from Bucharest airport impacted by Microsoft outage
19 July 2024
Politics
Romanian politicians congratulate Ursula von der Leyen after her re-election as head of the European Commission
19 July 2024
Environment
WWF advocates against Romanian Hidroelectrica's plans to complete Rastolita HPP
19 July 2024
Politics
Romania's former EU Commissioner Adina Vălean ranked among most influential MEPs
19 July 2024
Transport
Romanian low-cost airline HiSky reports 42% y/y more passengers in H1
18 July 2024
Sports
President receives Team Romania athletes ahead of Paris Olympic Games
18 July 2024
Politics
Government launches new campaign encouraging Romanians to renew US visas
18 July 2024
Politics
Far-right Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă thrown out of European Parliament session