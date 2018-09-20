New car registrations in Romania see highest growth in EU in first eight months

Over 100,000 new passenger cars were registered in Romania in the first eight months of this year, up by 47.5% compared to the same period of 2017, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

Romania was thus the fastest-growing market in the EU. Total car sales in the EU advanced by 6.2% in the first eight months, to 10.86 million.

In August, which is usually a low month for car sales, new car registrations in the EU increased by 31.2%, to 1.13 million. Romania was again the fastest-growing market, with a 113% increase, to 25,500 units.

Romanian car brand Dacia also recorded significant growth rates. In August, Dacia sold over 43,200 units in EU, up 37% over the same month of last year, reaching a 3.8% market share. In the first eight months, Dacia’s sales increased by 17.1%, to over 368,000 units.

The Romanian brand, which is part of French group Renault, thus surpassed Japanese producer Nissan (360,800 units sold in the first eight months) and came very close to South-Korean brand Hyundai (369,000 units). Dacia had already surpassed Seat and Kia in terms of sales last year.

