Transport

Southern Romania: New bridge over Buzău River opens for traffic

11 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local authorities in Buzău County, in the south-east of Romania, announced the opening for traffic of the new bridge over the Buzău River on Friday, July 11. At over 1.3 km in length, it is the second-longest road bridge in the country and is part of the Lot 1 Buzău – Vadu Pașii of the A7 highway.

The value of the works amounted to over RON 689 million (EUR 135.6 million).

“With a length of 1.36 km, the bridge is part of Lot 1 Buzău – Vadu Pașii of the A7 Motorway and represents a strategic point for connecting the Moldova region with the rest of the country,” according to the Regional Directorate for Roads and Bridges Buzău, cited by Agerpres.

The project was carried out by an association led by the construction company UMB. Although the works involved complex technical solutions and faced logistical challenges, the final structure meets the safety and functionality requirements, according to the authorities.

With the opening of the bridge, traffic will also be allowed on the Buzău East road interchange, which ensures the connection with DN2B toward Brăila, part of the strategic transport network. 

The opening of the bridge will also allow for the redirection of transit traffic from the Mărăcineni bridge and the northern bypass of Buzău municipality, directly contributing to traffic flow improvement and increased road safety in one of the most heavily trafficked areas of the county.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Directia Regionala de Drumuri si Poduri Buzau on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Southern Romania: New bridge over Buzău River opens for traffic

11 July 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Local authorities in Buzău County, in the south-east of Romania, announced the opening for traffic of the new bridge over the Buzău River on Friday, July 11. At over 1.3 km in length, it is the second-longest road bridge in the country and is part of the Lot 1 Buzău – Vadu Pașii of the A7 highway.

The value of the works amounted to over RON 689 million (EUR 135.6 million).

“With a length of 1.36 km, the bridge is part of Lot 1 Buzău – Vadu Pașii of the A7 Motorway and represents a strategic point for connecting the Moldova region with the rest of the country,” according to the Regional Directorate for Roads and Bridges Buzău, cited by Agerpres.

The project was carried out by an association led by the construction company UMB. Although the works involved complex technical solutions and faced logistical challenges, the final structure meets the safety and functionality requirements, according to the authorities.

With the opening of the bridge, traffic will also be allowed on the Buzău East road interchange, which ensures the connection with DN2B toward Brăila, part of the strategic transport network. 

The opening of the bridge will also allow for the redirection of transit traffic from the Mărăcineni bridge and the northern bypass of Buzău municipality, directly contributing to traffic flow improvement and increased road safety in one of the most heavily trafficked areas of the county.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Directia Regionala de Drumuri si Poduri Buzau on Facebook)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 July 2025
Administration
Bucharest authorities set to gradually restrict access of most polluting vehicles to the city
11 July 2025
Macro
Romania joins EU initiative to boost trade with Ukraine through export guarantee facility
11 July 2025
Culture
Brâncuși exhibition to open at H’ART Museum in Amsterdam this fall
11 July 2025
Politics
Romanian president takes part in video call with major allies to discuss support for Ukraine
11 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s central bank to launch nationwide survey on household wealth and consumption
11 July 2025
Macro
Romania’s revised Q1 GDP shows slower consumption growth
11 July 2025
Healthcare
Two anthrax cases confirmed in Romania
11 July 2025
Environment
One bear cub rescued, two still missing after mother shot for killing man on Romania’s Transfăgărășan