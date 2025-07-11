Southern Romania: New bridge over Buzău River opens for traffic

Local authorities in Buzău County, in the south-east of Romania, announced the opening for traffic of the new bridge over the Buzău River on Friday, July 11. At over 1.3 km in length, it is the second-longest road bridge in the country and is part of the Lot 1 Buzău – Vadu Pașii of the A7 highway.

The value of the works amounted to over RON 689 million (EUR 135.6 million).

“With a length of 1.36 km, the bridge is part of Lot 1 Buzău – Vadu Pașii of the A7 Motorway and represents a strategic point for connecting the Moldova region with the rest of the country,” according to the Regional Directorate for Roads and Bridges Buzău, cited by Agerpres.

The project was carried out by an association led by the construction company UMB. Although the works involved complex technical solutions and faced logistical challenges, the final structure meets the safety and functionality requirements, according to the authorities.

With the opening of the bridge, traffic will also be allowed on the Buzău East road interchange, which ensures the connection with DN2B toward Brăila, part of the strategic transport network.

The opening of the bridge will also allow for the redirection of transit traffic from the Mărăcineni bridge and the northern bypass of Buzău municipality, directly contributing to traffic flow improvement and increased road safety in one of the most heavily trafficked areas of the county.

(Photo source: Directia Regionala de Drumuri si Poduri Buzau on Facebook)