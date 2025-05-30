Strabag delivers EUR 40 mln, 644-meter-long Transilvania Bridge in Romania’s Satu Mare

Strabag Romania has completed the country’s longest cable-stayed bridge, the 644-meter-long Transilvania Bridge in Satu Mare, following a total investment of nearly RON 200 million (some EUR 40 million). The project marks the most significant infrastructure development in the city in over 40 years and one of the most complex in Romania, the company said.

The construction project began in May 2020 and has a 15-year warranty period.

The bridge over the Someș River features a harp-design supported by two 73-meter-high pylons and 56 high-strength steel cables. The cable-stayed assembly supporting the bridge weighs 227 tons and is engineered to bear a load of over 12,000 tons.

The structure includes four vehicle lanes, two pedestrian walkways, and a bicycle lane, improving access between the northern and southern districts of Satu Mare.

“This bridge means a lot to Satu Mare. The Transylvania Bridge is more than a structure made of concrete, steel and iron – it is a new symbol of the city of Satu Mare, an engineering marvel and an economic landmark for our entire town,” said Gábor Kereskényi, mayor of Satu Mare.

Strabag has been active on the Romanian market since 1991, establishing its headquarters in Bucharest in 1994. Today, the group has subsidiaries in all major regions of Romania and operates in all construction sectors, especially in the transport infrastructure, building construction, and civil engineering segments, as well as in environmental construction projects.

Strabag Romania ended 2024 with a 32% order backlog increase to EUR 653 million.

(Photos source: Strabag PR; credit: Mango Fresh and Creative)