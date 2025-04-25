Events

Neversea Kapital: Untold Universe brings major festival to Bucharest this July

25 April 2025

Bucharest will host a major new music event in the summer of 2025, as the creators of Untold and Neversea festivals launch Neversea Kapital at the National Arena. The event is scheduled to take place between July 4 and 6 following a collaboration protocol signed between the organizers and the City Hall.

The first edition of Neversea Kapital aims to bring the unique atmosphere of the popular beach festival to the capital city. The event promises three days and nights of music and entertainment, with a diverse lineup and various activities. 

Starting in 2026, the event will evolve into its own standalone brand, Kapital Festival, with plans to grow year by year in both scale and artistic diversity. Organizers hope it will become one of the top festival destinations in Romania and Europe.

“Neversea started as a special concept and grew into the largest and most spectacular beach festival in Europe. With the unique features that Bucharest brings, we believe Kapital will become a source of pride for the city and a future world-renowned mega-festival alongside Untold,” said Bogdan Buta, founder and group CEO of Untold Universe.

Neversea Kapital marks the first large-scale event by Untold Universe in Bucharest. It comes as the group also prepares for the 10th anniversary of Untold in Cluj-Napoca and the second edition of Untold Dubai, "the largest music festival ever held in the United Arab Emirates."

The seventh edition of Neversea, however, will not take place in Constanța in 2025, the organizers announced. The event is now scheduled to return in 2026 after challenges in securing a suitable beach venue.

Fans interested in attending Neversea Kapital can sign up on the event’s website for early access to tickets. Registered users will also receive a voucher worth RON 150, valid for festival pass purchases.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

