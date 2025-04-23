Neversea Festival takes a break in 2025, eyes 2026 return to Constanța

The seventh edition of Neversea, one of Europe’s largest beach music festivals, will not take place in 2025, the organizers announced. The event is now scheduled to return in 2026 in Constanța, Romania, after challenges in securing a suitable beach venue.

Organizers from Untold Universe explained in a press release that they were unable to find a beach sector in Constanța that met the necessary standards and was free of prior commercial contracts.

In recent years, the traditional venue, Modern Beach, has been increasingly allocated for other business activities, such as beach bars and sunbed rentals, reducing the space available for the festival. More sectors were recently auctioned off, making it impossible to hold the event under the expected conditions, according to the same source.

“We are determined and committed to working with local authorities to find a long-term solution that allows us to organize the festival under fair legal and commercial conditions. Although we’ve had to pause Neversea for this summer, deputy mayor Costin Răsăuțeanu has convinced us not to give up on exploring viable options. With his active involvement, we are confident that together we will find the right solution to bring Neversea back in 2026 and secure its long-term success,” said Bogdan Buta, CEO & founder of the Untold Universe group.

Noting the event’s importance to local tourism and the economy, Costin Răsăuțeanu, the deputy mayor of Constanța, said: “We already have several potential locations available, which will be reviewed together with the Neversea team.”

Untold Universe co-founder Edy Chereji thanked fans for their patience and loyalty, promising that the 2026 edition will be “spectacular, intense, and unforgettable.”

Fans who purchased early bird tickets for the 2025 edition will be contacted via email with alternative options.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Costin Dinca)