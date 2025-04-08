Metro Boomin to headline Untold festival in Romania this summer

American hip-hop and trap producer Metro Boomin will perform in Romania for the first time this summer, headlining the anniversary edition of Untold festival with his only European festival show in 2025. Known for shaping the sound of modern hip-hop, he will take the main stage in Cluj-Napoca for a performance that promises to be a standout moment of the festival.

The American producer, born Leland Tyler Wayne, has worked with the world’s biggest artists, including The Weeknd, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Drake. With over 31 billion Spotify streams and 47 million monthly listeners, Metro Boomin has earned a place among the most influential figures in contemporary music.

Metro Boomin’s rise began with long-term collaborations with artists like Future and 21 Savage, producing chart-topping tracks such as “Karate Chop” and “Honest” at just 20 years old. In 2024, his joint albums with Future - We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You - both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The single “Like That,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, became a viral phenomenon, topping global charts in its first week.

The anniversary edition of the local festival, Untold X, takes place August 7–10 in Cluj-Napoca. It will feature a star-studded lineup including Post Malone, Anyma, Becky Hill, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, and more. Festival passes are available on the official website.

(Photo source: the organizers)