Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/29/2021 - 13:10
Romania adds the Netherlands, Russia to COVID red list

29 October 2021
Romania’s National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on October 29 the new list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate.

The Netherlands and Russia were moved to the red list following an increase in their COVID-19 incidence rates.

Meanwhile, countries/territories such as Malaysia, Cuba, Grenada, Costa Rica, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Germany, Switzerland, or Liechtenstein joined the yellow list, Digi24 reported.

Palestine, Bermuda, Curacao, Montserrat, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands are now rated as green.

The updated lists, valid starting October 31, are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trazvan/Dreamstime.com)

COVID
15 October 2021
COVID
15 October 2021
