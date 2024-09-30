Defense

Netherlands transfers 18 F-16 fighter jets to European training center in Romania

30 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 18 F-16 fighter jets allocated by the Netherlands to the European F-16 Training Centre in Romania, of the 42 aircraft made redundant after the new F-35 fleet was completely received, are arriving in Eastern Romania at Fetesti, Economica.net reported. The rest of the 24 aircraft are being sent to Ukraine.

Initially, the Netherlands intended to sell its last F-16s to the American company Draken International, which provides security and defense services, but the war in Ukraine changed its plans.

The European F-16 Training Center in Romania, operating in the 86 Fetești Air Base, was inaugurated in November 2023.

"The European F-16 Training Center will play a vital role in training Romanian pilots to operate these high-performance aircraft. Through this ambitious initiative, we aim not only to train a significant number of pilots but also to obtain new qualifications for those who already operate F-16 aircraft in Romania," said the Romanian minister of defense on that occasion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ivan Cholakov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Defense

Netherlands transfers 18 F-16 fighter jets to European training center in Romania

30 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 18 F-16 fighter jets allocated by the Netherlands to the European F-16 Training Centre in Romania, of the 42 aircraft made redundant after the new F-35 fleet was completely received, are arriving in Eastern Romania at Fetesti, Economica.net reported. The rest of the 24 aircraft are being sent to Ukraine.

Initially, the Netherlands intended to sell its last F-16s to the American company Draken International, which provides security and defense services, but the war in Ukraine changed its plans.

The European F-16 Training Center in Romania, operating in the 86 Fetești Air Base, was inaugurated in November 2023.

"The European F-16 Training Center will play a vital role in training Romanian pilots to operate these high-performance aircraft. Through this ambitious initiative, we aim not only to train a significant number of pilots but also to obtain new qualifications for those who already operate F-16 aircraft in Romania," said the Romanian minister of defense on that occasion.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ivan Cholakov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 September 2024
Transport
Fresh snow falls on Romania's Transfăgărășan and Transalpina mountain roads
30 September 2024
Energy
OMV Petrom acquires PV projects in Romania from Danish Jantzen Renewables
30 September 2024
Transport
Romania signs contract for new bridge over Prut River towards Moldova
30 September 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania initiates green Samurai bond to be completed on October 2
30 September 2024
Interviews
Green registry for Bucharest's Kiseleff Park shows use of smart tools in green space maintenance
27 September 2024
Justice
Russia opens criminal case against Romanian journalist after Kursk report
27 September 2024
Transport
Damen builds two fully electric ferries for the city of Toronto at its shipyard in Romania
27 September 2024
Defense
Russian drone enters Romanian airspace during attack on Ukrainian city