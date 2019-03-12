Romania’s largest mall owner to complete expansion of Shopping City Buzău

NEPI Rockcastle, the largest real estate investor in Romania, has completed the second stage of the expansion and modernization of the Shopping City Buzau project, with the inauguration of a new food court area.

The completion of the entire process of expansion and modernization of the mall is estimated for the middle of next year, following a total investment of EUR 16 mln.

The additional area of approximately 6,000 sqm will also host the largest multiplex cinema in the region, which will also be inaugurated in 2020. KFC will reopen its restaurant in the new food area, in a larger space, and visitors will also find in the same place brands such as McDonalds, Spartan, Mesopotamia, Mado or Toledo.

The food offer will also include Tutti Caffe, Andrei's Confectionery and Corina Caffe.

Among the new fashion brands are LC Waikiki and Hervis, while the beauty area brings the opening of the first Yves Rocher store.

Also on the list of premieres are Victoria Home, OptiBlu and Pharmacy Max. At the same time, Orsay, Pepco, Picasso, Exigent, Jolidon and Class are the brands that will relocate to new spaces within the Shopping City Buzau extension.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

