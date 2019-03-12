Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/03/2019 - 08:28
Real Estate
Romania’s largest mall owner to complete expansion of Shopping City Buzău
03 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NEPI Rockcastle, the largest real estate investor in Romania, has completed the second stage of the expansion and modernization of the Shopping City Buzau project, with the inauguration of a new food court area.

The completion of the entire process of expansion and modernization of the mall is estimated for the middle of next year, following a total investment of EUR 16 mln.

The additional area of approximately 6,000 sqm will also host the largest multiplex cinema in the region, which will also be inaugurated in 2020. KFC will reopen its restaurant in the new food area, in a larger space, and visitors will also find in the same place brands such as McDonalds, Spartan, Mesopotamia, Mado or Toledo.

The food offer will also include Tutti Caffe, Andrei's Confectionery and Corina Caffe.

Among the new fashion brands are LC Waikiki and Hervis, while the beauty area brings the opening of the first Yves Rocher store.

Also on the list of premieres are Victoria Home, OptiBlu and Pharmacy Max. At the same time, Orsay, Pepco, Picasso, Exigent, Jolidon and Class are the brands that will relocate to new spaces within the Shopping City Buzau extension.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/03/2019 - 08:28
Real Estate
Romania’s largest mall owner to complete expansion of Shopping City Buzău
03 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

NEPI Rockcastle, the largest real estate investor in Romania, has completed the second stage of the expansion and modernization of the Shopping City Buzau project, with the inauguration of a new food court area.

The completion of the entire process of expansion and modernization of the mall is estimated for the middle of next year, following a total investment of EUR 16 mln.

The additional area of approximately 6,000 sqm will also host the largest multiplex cinema in the region, which will also be inaugurated in 2020. KFC will reopen its restaurant in the new food area, in a larger space, and visitors will also find in the same place brands such as McDonalds, Spartan, Mesopotamia, Mado or Toledo.

The food offer will also include Tutti Caffe, Andrei's Confectionery and Corina Caffe.

Among the new fashion brands are LC Waikiki and Hervis, while the beauty area brings the opening of the first Yves Rocher store.

Also on the list of premieres are Victoria Home, OptiBlu and Pharmacy Max. At the same time, Orsay, Pepco, Picasso, Exigent, Jolidon and Class are the brands that will relocate to new spaces within the Shopping City Buzau extension.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 December 2019
Social
Romania’s results in PISA 2018 tests show further decline: over 4 in 10 Romanian students don't understand what they read
02 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader, now in jail, posts Facebook message on National Day
02 December 2019
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance
30 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
29 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020: European football superstars come to Bucharest for Euro 2020 draw
29 November 2019
Eco
March for environment in Vienna embraces the cause to save Romania’s forests
27 November 2019
Sports
Romania’s U21 manager takes over as coach of the national football team

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40