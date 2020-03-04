Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 08:32
Business
Romania pours EUR 18 mln into NATO facilities south of Bucharest
03 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Defense has contracted construction works worth EUR 18 million for a temporary military base in Tunari, north of Bucharest, Profit.ro reported.

Infrastructure capabilities according to NATO standards will be developed in a local military facility in Tunari, and will include accommodation spaces, administrative buildings, roads, alleys and platforms for the storage of technology, perimeter and interior fencing, according to the specifications.

The deadline for submitting tenders is May 11, 2020, according to data from the public procurement platform SEAP. In order to qualify for the auction, the average turnover of a bidder, over the past three years, respectively 2016-2018, must be at least equal to EUR 36 mln.

Following Romania's accession to NATO, Tunari was selected from the list of units available for the fulfillment of NATO missions as a temporary station.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 08:32
Business
Romania pours EUR 18 mln into NATO facilities south of Bucharest
03 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Defense has contracted construction works worth EUR 18 million for a temporary military base in Tunari, north of Bucharest, Profit.ro reported.

Infrastructure capabilities according to NATO standards will be developed in a local military facility in Tunari, and will include accommodation spaces, administrative buildings, roads, alleys and platforms for the storage of technology, perimeter and interior fencing, according to the specifications.

The deadline for submitting tenders is May 11, 2020, according to data from the public procurement platform SEAP. In order to qualify for the auction, the average turnover of a bidder, over the past three years, respectively 2016-2018, must be at least equal to EUR 36 mln.

Following Romania's accession to NATO, Tunari was selected from the list of units available for the fulfillment of NATO missions as a temporary station.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Patients at Suceava County Hospital, released at midnight, without being tested for Covid-19, according to media reports
02 April 2020
Entertainment
Romanian song of the day: Smiley launches musical tribute to heroes in #FrontLine
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: New management of Suceava County Hospital resigns as 200 doctors and nurses infected
02 April 2020
Social
United against the coronavirus: Romanian companies donate millions for hospitals
01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral
01 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 27 confirmed infection cases at one of the largest hospitals in Bucharest
31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions