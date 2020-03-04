Romania pours EUR 18 mln into NATO facilities south of Bucharest

Romania’s Ministry of Defense has contracted construction works worth EUR 18 million for a temporary military base in Tunari, north of Bucharest, Profit.ro reported.

Infrastructure capabilities according to NATO standards will be developed in a local military facility in Tunari, and will include accommodation spaces, administrative buildings, roads, alleys and platforms for the storage of technology, perimeter and interior fencing, according to the specifications.

The deadline for submitting tenders is May 11, 2020, according to data from the public procurement platform SEAP. In order to qualify for the auction, the average turnover of a bidder, over the past three years, respectively 2016-2018, must be at least equal to EUR 36 mln.

Following Romania's accession to NATO, Tunari was selected from the list of units available for the fulfillment of NATO missions as a temporary station.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)