NATO steps up drills in Romania to prepare Eastern flank deployment

NATO recently staged one of its largest military exercises in months at the Cincu training ground in Brașov County, Romania, where over 1,500 soldiers from seven allied countries simulated a response to an invasion scenario involving the country’s urgent defense.

Fighter jets dropped bombs, and thousands of bullets were fired as NATO forces executed a large-scale response exercise intended to test the alliance’s reaction capabilities on its eastern flank, Digi24 reported.

The exercise marks an initial phase in a broader NATO operational plan.

In 2024, France is scheduled to deploy over 3,500 soldiers to Romania within a record 10-day timeframe, further bolstering the alliance’s rapid response capabilities. By 2027, NATO aims to deploy approximately 25,000 soldiers to Romania within 30 days as part of its commitment to strengthening defenses in Eastern Europe.

French commander Loic Girard assured France is developing the necessary infrastructure in Romania to support swift troop deployments.

“We have identified many sites and are constructing facilities across Romania as a host nation on NATO’s eastern flank. The goal is to mobilize forces to Romania in under two weeks,” Girard explained.

However, logistical challenges remain. Jean Michelin, head of NATO’s Battle Group in Romania, noted that transport infrastructure - particularly roads and railways - could pose hurdles to rapid deployment.

“Unlike commercial goods, military equipment and ammunition cannot move across Europe at the same speed,” Michelin stated, underscoring the alliance’s ongoing work to overcome these obstacles as it strengthens its presence in the region.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale, Romania)