Culture

National Museum of the Romanian Peasant reopens after consolidation, rehabilitation works

25 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest was reopened on Thursday, April 24, after an extensive consolidation and rehabilitation process that began in 2016. Structural, architectural, and installation works were carried out, and the total value of the investment, which included both the design and execution works, amounted to EUR 6.3 million.

Museum officials noted that the reconfigured, modern space remains faithful to its historical memory. 

“Our museum is not an ethnographic one, nor is it didactic or explanatory. Our museum is a museum of peasant art or national art, as its founder Alexandru Tzigara-Samurcaş called it. It is a museum that glorifies the aesthetic sense of the simple man, of the anonymous peasant, a peasant who today finds it difficult to find his place in a world dominated by mass production,” said museum director Virgil Niţulescu, cited by News.ro.

The museum has a collection of over 155,000 pieces. The rooms titled Beauty of the Cross, Feast, Reflection, Relics, Windows, Time, The Cross-Tree of Life, The Power of the Cross, Icons, and The Village School were reopened for the public.

“The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant is not just a museum, but a sanctuary of faith, tradition, and authentic folk art. It is an essential landmark in the Romanian cultural landscape, where the past and present talk through objects, through stories, through emotion,” said Natalia-Elena Intotero, minister of culture. 

The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant continues a tradition that began in 1875, with Titu Maiorescu’s initiative to establish a textile art section with works created in rural areas, within the National Museum of Antiquities. Established as an autonomous institution in 1906 and hosted since 1912 in the current building, the museum has stood out as a landmark of traditional Romanian culture.

In 1996, the museum was awarded the prestigious EMYA (European Museum of the Year) Award, being the only museum institution in Romania to receive this recognition.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Florin Ghidu | Dreamstime,com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

National Museum of the Romanian Peasant reopens after consolidation, rehabilitation works

25 April 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest was reopened on Thursday, April 24, after an extensive consolidation and rehabilitation process that began in 2016. Structural, architectural, and installation works were carried out, and the total value of the investment, which included both the design and execution works, amounted to EUR 6.3 million.

Museum officials noted that the reconfigured, modern space remains faithful to its historical memory. 

“Our museum is not an ethnographic one, nor is it didactic or explanatory. Our museum is a museum of peasant art or national art, as its founder Alexandru Tzigara-Samurcaş called it. It is a museum that glorifies the aesthetic sense of the simple man, of the anonymous peasant, a peasant who today finds it difficult to find his place in a world dominated by mass production,” said museum director Virgil Niţulescu, cited by News.ro.

The museum has a collection of over 155,000 pieces. The rooms titled Beauty of the Cross, Feast, Reflection, Relics, Windows, Time, The Cross-Tree of Life, The Power of the Cross, Icons, and The Village School were reopened for the public.

“The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant is not just a museum, but a sanctuary of faith, tradition, and authentic folk art. It is an essential landmark in the Romanian cultural landscape, where the past and present talk through objects, through stories, through emotion,” said Natalia-Elena Intotero, minister of culture. 

The National Museum of the Romanian Peasant continues a tradition that began in 1875, with Titu Maiorescu’s initiative to establish a textile art section with works created in rural areas, within the National Museum of Antiquities. Established as an autonomous institution in 1906 and hosted since 1912 in the current building, the museum has stood out as a landmark of traditional Romanian culture.

In 1996, the museum was awarded the prestigious EMYA (European Museum of the Year) Award, being the only museum institution in Romania to receive this recognition.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Florin Ghidu | Dreamstime,com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 April 2025
Politics
Romanian court questions 2024 presidential election annulment, authorities play down impact on May rerun
25 April 2025
Finance
Romania's Treasury awaits political and fiscal clarity before new FX bond
25 April 2025
Events
Neversea Kapital: Untold Universe brings major festival to Bucharest this July
24 April 2025
Society
National day of mourning in Romania on April 26 to honor Pope Francis
24 April 2025
Defense
Romania’s OVES partners with US company MSI to develop AI-powered anti-drone and anti-missile systems
24 April 2025
Transport
Romania’s highway network reaches over 1,100 km after 140 km expansion in 2024
24 April 2025
Defense
Romanian prime minister doubles down on not sending soldiers to Ukraine
24 April 2025
Macro
World Bank cuts Romania's economic growth outlook to 1.3% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026