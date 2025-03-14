Culture

Town near Cluj-Napoca begins construction of Romania’s first museum built from scratch in the last century

14 March 2025

The town of Florești, near Cluj-Napoca, kicked off the construction of the "Historical Gallery of Transylvania" Museum Complex, the first museum built from scratch in Romania in the last 100 years. The investment amounts to RON 145.8 million (EUR 29.2 million).

The museum, built on a surface of 15,583 square meters, is dedicated to all ethnic groups living in Transylvania.

"We are marking a special moment in our cultural history with the launch of this important project," said Bogdan Pivariu, mayor of Florești. "This will be the first museum built from scratch in Romania in the last 100 years, representing a symbol of the values and diversity of the ethnic groups living in Transylvania."

The mayor emphasized that the new museum will be an interactive complex dedicated to the region's rich and diverse history, "a space that will not only educate visitors about Transylvania's cultural heritage but also encourage socialization and community interaction." 

The building itself covers 11,127 square meters and is structured on three levels: basement, ground floor, and first floor. In addition to museum exhibitions, the area will include parking spaces and green areas designated for various cultural activities. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bogdan Pivariu on Facebook)

