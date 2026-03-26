Natasha Bedingfield to perform first concert in Romania this August

British singer Natasha Bedingfield will perform her first-ever concert in Romania this summer. The show will take place on August 17 at Arenele Romane in Bucharest.

Best known for hits like Unwritten, which recently regained popularity after going viral on platforms such as TikTok and being featured in the film Anyone But You, Natasha Bedingfield has seen a resurgence in streaming and chart performance. The track, originally released in the 2000s, has re-entered public attention across multiple generations, the organizers said.

Her catalogue, including songs such as Pocketful of Sunshine, These Words, and Love Like This, has also experienced renewed interest, contributing to more than one billion streams on Spotify.

Tickets for the show in Bucharest are available online and in the Eventim network.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)