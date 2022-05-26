Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 05/26/2022 - 15:12
Culture

Night of Museums event planned in Romanian villages

26 May 2022
The National Museums Network (RNMR) plans to organize, starting next year, a Night of Museums event in local villages.

The first edition will target the museums, collections and memorial houses located in villages in the country.

“The first edition is to take place in 2023, probably in September and will target the museums, collections, and memorial houses in villages in Romania, some of them subordinated to public institutions, others in the private or non-profit sector,” RNMR explained.

The initiative aims to increase the awareness of museums in rural areas. These institutions can also take part in the main Night of Museums event held across the country.

The event will be developed in partnership with organizations that are active in promoting rural cultural patrimony and developed projects to benefit museums located in villages.

“At the same time, we aim to create cultural habits that will contribute to an increased tourist attractiveness of the rural area. There are many museums active in villages across Romania that few know about,” the RNMR announcement reads.

(Photo: The house of Romanian poet Lucian Blaga in the village of Lancram by Ciolca | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

