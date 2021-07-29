Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 07/29/2021 - 14:58
Social

App aiming to combat food waste launches in Romania

29 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Munch, a platform allowing restaurants, bakeries, stores, and hotels to offer unsold products at discounted prices, is available in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

The app aims to “promote sustainable consumption and social responsibility through waste food reduction.”

Users of the app can purchase food packages offering a discount of 40%.

The platform announced it partnered so far in Cluj-Napoca with 1568 Bistro, Culina Nostra, Brutăria Claudia, Indigo, CBC Bistro, Restaurant Mikó, Sat în Oraș, and Brutăria Eldi. 

After Cluj-Napoca, the app plans to launch in Târgu Mureș, at the end of July, Attila Tankó of Munch Romania said.

(Photo courtesy of Munch)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 07/29/2021 - 14:58
Social

App aiming to combat food waste launches in Romania

29 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Munch, a platform allowing restaurants, bakeries, stores, and hotels to offer unsold products at discounted prices, is available in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

The app aims to “promote sustainable consumption and social responsibility through waste food reduction.”

Users of the app can purchase food packages offering a discount of 40%.

The platform announced it partnered so far in Cluj-Napoca with 1568 Bistro, Culina Nostra, Brutăria Claudia, Indigo, CBC Bistro, Restaurant Mikó, Sat în Oraș, and Brutăria Eldi. 

After Cluj-Napoca, the app plans to launch in Târgu Mureș, at the end of July, Attila Tankó of Munch Romania said.

(Photo courtesy of Munch)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 July 2021
Events
George Enescu Festival: Romanian Athenaeum concerts held at full capacity
28 July 2021
Sports
Olympic rowing: Romanian athletes win gold and silver medals in Tokyo
27 July 2021
Culture
Romania’s Roșia Montană mining landscape added to UNESCO’s world heritage list
26 July 2021
Entertainment
Hoghilag tuberose could be the first flower in Romania to get European protection
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
26 July 2021
Community
What I love about Romania - Thomas Hofmann (Germany): Bucharest has a dynamic and pioneering spirit
02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe