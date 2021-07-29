App aiming to combat food waste launches in Romania

Munch, a platform allowing restaurants, bakeries, stores, and hotels to offer unsold products at discounted prices, is available in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania.

The app aims to “promote sustainable consumption and social responsibility through waste food reduction.”

Users of the app can purchase food packages offering a discount of 40%.

The platform announced it partnered so far in Cluj-Napoca with 1568 Bistro, Culina Nostra, Brutăria Claudia, Indigo, CBC Bistro, Restaurant Mikó, Sat în Oraș, and Brutăria Eldi.

After Cluj-Napoca, the app plans to launch in Târgu Mureș, at the end of July, Attila Tankó of Munch Romania said.

(Photo courtesy of Munch)

