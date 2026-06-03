Mountains on the Big Screen: "Mountain Wanderers," World Premiere at TIFF 2026

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The documentary "Mountain Wanderers" (Hoinari prin Munți), the observational debut of director Cosmin Dumitrache, will have its world premiere at the International Film Festival Transylvania (TIFF) 2026, one of the most important film festivals in Central and Eastern Europe.

The special screening is scheduled for June 14, 2026, at 9:45 PM, at Iulius Parc Open Air in Cluj-Napoca. The event marks the public's first encounter with the story of Dinu and Marlene Mititeanu, two emblematic figures of Romania's mountain community. Access is by paid ticket, valued at 25 lei. Tickets are available on the official TIFF website.



The moment carries special significance for the film's protagonists. Dinu and Marlene Mititeanu will be present at the screening and will watch the documentary for the first time, which captures their lives, passion for the mountains, and the profound connection they've built over decades. Immediately after the screening, audiences are invited to a question-and-answer session (Q&A) with the two protagonists and director Cosmin Dumitrache.



"I am extremely delighted that this passion project of mine will be seen in world premiere at TIFF, in the heart of Romania, and right at the home of the film's protagonists. They have only seen sequences so far, so it will be even more emotional for both me and them. We received wonderful feedback from the public after they watched the trailer for "Mountain Wanderers" and we hope the film will receive the same reactions. We thank the TIFF team for the opportunity to premiere the film in Cluj-Napoca," said director Cosmin Dumitrache.



"We have no words to express our joy at the news of seeing the film in which we are protagonists, for the first time, at TIFF, right here at home. We hope that the people who watch it will come away with the idea that, if we approach the mountains with prudence, not recklessness, they will bring us much joy, becoming a source of health, being the cheapest and most effective biotherapy. The mountains shape us, harden us, and each outing can be a lesson from which we learn. And, as we said in the film, it is very important to have the courage to dream and the strength to pursue our dreams to the end," declared Dinu and Marlene Mititeanu.



A Life Lived to the Rhythm of the Mountains



More than a film about mountains, "Mountain Wanderers" offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of two people who have built their existence to the rhythm of nature. Through the journey of Dinu and Marlene Mititeanu, the documentary speaks about resilience, freedom, and the power of a passion that has remained alive throughout the decades, transforming the closeness to mountains into a true philosophy of life. At the same time, the film captures the love story of the two, built with discretion and authenticity throughout a life spent together.



At 87 years old, Dinu Mititeanu remains active in the mountain environment and plans his activities for the next 10 years, illustrating a rare form of active longevity and a constant connection with the mountains.



A Visual Journey from the Alps to the Carpathians



From the Alps and Patagonia, on trails around the Matterhorn and the Mont Blanc area, to the Romanian Carpathians – Piatra Craiului, Apuseni, Făgăraș, Bucegi, or along Via Transilvanica – the documentary captures the diversity of mountain spaces and the direct experience of exploring them.



The final material brings together a rigorous selection of approximately 5,000 frames, extracted from dozens of hours of filming and thousands of photographs, in a visual construction where the mountains become a central character.



The "Mountain Wanderers" project was developed independently for six years, going through multiple stages of research, filming, and editing. Approximately 100 days of filming allowed the director to capture both moments from the protagonists' daily lives and testimonies from those who know them closely, creating an authentic portrait of their universe. Subsequently, the editing process stretched over approximately 200 days, to which were added 70 days of post-production, dedicated mainly to sound design and audio mixing.



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