Motorola to supply Romanian Police with 20,000 body cams

Motorola Solutions Romania submitted the only offer for the tender concerning the supply of 20,321 portable video cameras (body-cam) to Romania's Ministry of Internal Affairs. The contract is valued at RON 34.1 mln (EUR 6.92 mln).

The equipment, according to Profit.ro, will be provided to the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie - 14,421 pieces, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police - 5,000 pieces, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police - 450 pieces, the General Inspectorate for Immigration - 300 pieces, and the General Anti-Corruption Directorate - 150 pieces.

Motorola has been one of the largest contractors of public authorities in Romania for the past 25 years, supplying them mainly with TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) digital radio solutions. Back in 2020, the company also delivered 12,000 cameras to the Romanian Police and 3,000 cameras to the Border Police. Motorola body cams were also supplied to jails in Romania earlier this year.

The American company Motorola opened an office in Romania in 1994. The Romanian branch had a RON 37.2 mln turnover in 2021, up from EUR 20.4 mln the year prior.

(Photo source: Oleksandr Lutsenko | Dreamstime.com)