Business

Motorola to supply Romanian Police with 20,000 body cams

29 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Motorola Solutions Romania submitted the only offer for the tender concerning the supply of 20,321 portable video cameras (body-cam) to Romania's Ministry of Internal Affairs. The contract is valued at RON 34.1 mln (EUR 6.92 mln).

The equipment, according to Profit.ro, will be provided to the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie - 14,421 pieces, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police - 5,000 pieces, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police - 450 pieces, the General Inspectorate for Immigration - 300 pieces, and the General Anti-Corruption Directorate - 150 pieces.

Motorola has been one of the largest contractors of public authorities in Romania for the past 25 years, supplying them mainly with TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) digital radio solutions. Back in 2020, the company also delivered 12,000 cameras to the Romanian Police and 3,000 cameras to the Border Police. Motorola body cams were also supplied to jails in Romania earlier this year.

The American company Motorola opened an office in Romania in 1994. The Romanian branch had a RON 37.2 mln turnover in 2021, up from EUR 20.4 mln the year prior.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleksandr Lutsenko | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Motorola to supply Romanian Police with 20,000 body cams

29 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Motorola Solutions Romania submitted the only offer for the tender concerning the supply of 20,321 portable video cameras (body-cam) to Romania's Ministry of Internal Affairs. The contract is valued at RON 34.1 mln (EUR 6.92 mln).

The equipment, according to Profit.ro, will be provided to the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie - 14,421 pieces, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police - 5,000 pieces, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police - 450 pieces, the General Inspectorate for Immigration - 300 pieces, and the General Anti-Corruption Directorate - 150 pieces.

Motorola has been one of the largest contractors of public authorities in Romania for the past 25 years, supplying them mainly with TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) digital radio solutions. Back in 2020, the company also delivered 12,000 cameras to the Romanian Police and 3,000 cameras to the Border Police. Motorola body cams were also supplied to jails in Romania earlier this year.

The American company Motorola opened an office in Romania in 1994. The Romanian branch had a RON 37.2 mln turnover in 2021, up from EUR 20.4 mln the year prior.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Oleksandr Lutsenko | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania
25 November 2022
Social
Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaur in Romania’s Hațeg region
23 November 2022
Politics
European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania
21 November 2022
Business
Porsche Engineering opens second local office in Timișoara, plans to expand team
18 November 2022
Business
Top business organizations strongly support Romania’s bid for Schengen membership
16 November 2022
Politics
European Commission says Romania is ready to join the Schengen area
15 November 2022
Events
Festive fun: Christmas markets to visit in Romania this winter season
14 November 2022
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2022: Dates, location and activities announced