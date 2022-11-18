More Ford Ranger Raptor off-road cars join Romanian Border Police's fleet

The Romanian Border Police can now use a total of 50 Ford Ranger Raptor off-road 4x4 cars to patrol the borders after 38 more such vehicles were added to their fleet on Friday, November 18. The first 12 were delivered in August and, according to the Police, have already proven their efficiency "in missions with a high degree of difficulty."

The entire batch of cars intended for surveillance of hard-to-reach border areas is part of a contract worth approximately RON 16 million (some EUR 3.2 million) financed from non-refundable European funds through the Internal Security Fund.

The new cars were distributed to the territorial structures of the Border Police, mainly the ones patrolling the borders in the north and southwest of the country. They "are intended to carry out specific patrol missions in adverse weather conditions, in order to more effectively control the cross-border criminal phenomenon, respectively combating and preventing illegal migration, respectively the smuggling of excise goods," the Border Police said in the press release.

The Ford Ranger Double Cab Raptor is equipped with a 4x4 transmission system for off-road conditions, having the entire suspension redesigned (shock absorbers with increased pickup capacities), and LED projectors with an intensity of 5000 lumens for the surveillance of border areas.

The cars are designed to be used in difficult-to-access or even flooded areas, having a multitude of high-performance technical characteristics. For example, the vehicles have an elevated engine air intake that allows them to cross flooded areas with a depth of 80 cm.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiadefrontiera.ro)