Society

Most Romanians prefer using their personal car on vacation, survey shows

26 July 2024

Six out of 10 Romanians going on vacation this summer will use their personal car, but those living in the Bucharest-Ilfov area are more likely to travel by train than other means of transport, according to the MKOR Tourism Market Study - Summer Vacation 2024. 

The study highlights the habits and preferences of Romanians for the 2024 summer vacation, from how they plan their stays and the transportation options used to the types of accommodations chosen and preferred activities.

For this summer's trips, 60% of Romanians will travel by personal car, and 28% will fly. Those from Bucharest-Ilfov prefer the train over other means of transport.

Over half of the respondents (55%) will stay in hotels, followed by guesthouses (24%). Those who choose hotels or guesthouses prefer 3 or 4-star comfort (37% and 31%).

Early booking offers are popular among Romanians (22%), especially among married individuals and those with young children. Group offers or last-minute deals interest certain segments of tourists. However, a much larger percentage (60%) did not benefit from any discount when booking their vacation.

Regardless of discounts, the majority of respondents (44%) choose to pay online for their vacation, especially men, those with high incomes, and those with higher education. Generation X, married individuals, and those with young children prefer to pay in cash at the travel agency or accommodation unit (21%). A similar percentage (20%) did not pay for the vacation in advance.

For 4 out of 10 Romanians, recommendations, reviews available on specialized websites, and search engines are the main sources of information used in choosing a vacation location. Only 2 out of 10 respondents use travel agencies for information. 

Additionally, only 16% of Romanians will use a travel agency to go on vacation this summer, 25% less than in 2017, when this study was first conducted.

The most popular vacation activities are relaxation (79%), visiting tourist attractions (59%), and hiking (37%). Men are attracted to adrenaline-pumping activities such as water sports and diving, while parents prefer amusement parks for the whole family.

"Over the years, habits have changed, and now Romanians plan their stays more carefully, research online, and read reviews and recommendations on specialized websites. I can confirm this trend as I also organize my family vacations in the same way. I am pleased to see that relaxation is a priority during vacations, followed by visiting tourist attractions and hiking. These activities are essential for our mental and emotional well-being, which we greatly need," said Cori Cimpoca, founder of MKOR.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Angkana Kittayachaweng | Dreamstime.com)

