Media: Employee of theater in Romania looking for email of Molière to discuss copyright

An artistic consultant working for the German Theater in Timișoara, in western Romania, was recently looking for the email address of Molière for a discussion on copyright, Ion Ardeal Ieremia, a state secretary with the Culture Ministry claimed in a Facebook post, Hotnews.ro reported.

The theater plans to use a fragment from one of the French playwright’s works in an upcoming production. An important name of French and universal literature, he lived between 1622 and 1673.

Irimia told Mediafax that another person brought the case to his attention and took issue with the way the consultant was hired.

Contacted by Pressalert.ro, the consultant said the information was not accurate. “The information is wrong, I wasn’t in charge with copyright issues but we are interested in the address. Can you help? I can’t provide details, the colleague who worked before me made some requests but I don’t know towards whom. We can discuss more about Molière but you caught me unprepared,” she said, quoted by Pressalert.ro.

