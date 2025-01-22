Moldova withdraws from Eurovision 2025 due to “economic, artistic challenges”

Moldova will not compete in the Eurovision 2025 song contest. The decision was made "following a detailed analysis of the current situation, as well as economic, administrative, and artistic challenges," the organizers stated.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, January 22, by the director of the national television Moldova 1, Corneliu Durnescu, and the head of the Eurovision Moldova delegation, Daniela Crudu.

Although withdrawing from the contest, Moldova 1 will broadcast the two semifinals and the grand final live from Basel.

"The decision was not easy, but it was necessary in the current context. This year's national selection highlighted certain challenges, including a decline in public interest and the overall quality of the songs and artistic performances. This has generated a negative perception among specialists and the public, emphasizing the need for substantial reform in the selection process," said Moldova 1 director Corneliu Durnescu, as quoted by Moldova1.md.

He added that TRM aims to review the selection criteria and methodology to encourage broader participation from talented artists and provide a more consistent and competitive cultural representation on the international stage.

In addition, according to the director of Moldova 1, the Eurovision competition involves considerable costs, including for organizing the national final, producing the show, promoting the artist, travel and accommodation for the team, stage production, technical equipment, and other associated expenses. The participation fee for the Republic of Moldova, as communicated by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), is EUR 21,486.

TRM will reallocate the resources planned for this year's Eurovision participation to other projects, the same source said.

After the live auditions on January 18, 12 artists and bands qualified for the national final of Eurovision 2025. This year, Moldova would have participated for the 20th time in the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 will take place in Basel on May 17, with semifinals on May 13 and May 15.

