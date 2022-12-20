Politics

Moldova concerned about potential Russian invasion

20 December 2022
The Russian Federation would plan to invade the Republic of Moldova at the beginning of 2023, but the implementation of the scenario depends on the evolution of the war in Ukraine, said the director of Moldova’s Intelligence and Security Service (SIS), Alexandru Musteață, Hotnews.ro reported.

According to the official, several scenarios are being analyzed in which Moscow would try this, including a land invasion through the north of Ukraine towards the Republic of Moldova.

The Romanian minister of foreign affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said that he does not have information regarding a possible attack by Russia against the Republic of Moldova.

At the same time, Moldovan security experts, quoted by TVR Moldova, claim that a possible invasion of the Republic of Moldova through Transnistria is unlikely and that the risk of an attack in the Republic of Moldova is minimal, given that the Russian army is on the defensive in Ukraine.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Michele Ursi/Dreamstime.com)

