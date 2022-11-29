Politics

Romania remains confident in Moldova's pro-EU orientation

29 November 2022
Questioned about the pro-EU commitment of Moldova, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that "there are no signs that the pro-European, pro-reform approach of Moldova will change, but on the contrary." He stressed that "the ordinary people there, the local administrations need additional support – which we are willing to offer".

The comment comes in the context of the latest polls showing that Moldovans' pro-EU sentiment remains fragile. The latest poll conducted by IDIS Viitorul (The Future) think tank shows a core of nearly 40% (39.6%) of the electorate that is both pro-EU and pro-Russia.

The segments that express single-sided views, namely pro-EU (27.0%) and pro-Russia (30.8%), are more or less balanced and comparatively smaller than the core segment of the undecided electorate. However, Moldovans' sentiment is slowly shifting towards the EU, Romania and NATO, the study also shows.

"We do a little more than encourage them. We actually help them with expertise, with very concrete things – electricity, fuel, wood, gas. But we are very aware that for the simple people of the Republic of Moldova, things are complicated, and that is why we are talking with all allies, partners and friends to find ways to help the Republic of Moldova together," Klaus Iohannis said.

However, Romania's "help" with electricity means that Energocom is allowed to purchase electricity from the centralised market in Romania – where at this moment only spot electricity (highly expensive) is available. Today, 75% of the electricity delivered to Moldovan customers is purchased by Energocom through Romania's spot market.

1

