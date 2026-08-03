Transport

Bucharest subway operator to replace 15 km of rail track

03 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Metrorex, the operator of the Bucharest subway, announced it would replace 15 kilometers of rail track as part of efforts to modernize its rail infrastructure.

The works will be carried out at night to avoid disrupting the metro service, it said.

A shipment of approximately 850 tonnes of new rail will be transported to the sections where the track replacement works will take place.

The works will help maintain the required technical standards and improve operational safety. The periodic replacement of rail is part of the company’s preventive maintenance program, which is financed from Metorex’s own revenues, the company said.

(Photo: Liudmila Habrus/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Transport

Bucharest subway operator to replace 15 km of rail track

03 August 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Metrorex, the operator of the Bucharest subway, announced it would replace 15 kilometers of rail track as part of efforts to modernize its rail infrastructure.

The works will be carried out at night to avoid disrupting the metro service, it said.

A shipment of approximately 850 tonnes of new rail will be transported to the sections where the track replacement works will take place.

The works will help maintain the required technical standards and improve operational safety. The periodic replacement of rail is part of the company’s preventive maintenance program, which is financed from Metorex’s own revenues, the company said.

(Photo: Liudmila Habrus/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 August 2026
Transport
Investment fund BoldMind, Pall-Ex Romania management team acquire company in deal exceeding EUR 25 million
03 August 2026
Energy
Romania's Nuclearelectrica imports electricity from Ukraine as low Danube levels disrupt nuclear output
03 August 2026
Events
Romanian pianist Alexandra Dăriescu makes BBC Proms debut this week
03 August 2026
Macro
Romania avoids downgrade from Fitch after appeal
03 August 2026
Energy
Romania seeks to divert Danube water to keep Cernavoda nuclear power plant online
03 August 2026
Sports
Romania tops medal table at European Rowing Championships with six golds
03 August 2026
Environment
Update: Extreme heat grips Romania, red alert issued for three western counties
31 July 2026
Startup
Nscale to acquire Romanian co-founded AI startup Anyscale in reportedly USD 1.65 billion deal