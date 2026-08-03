Bucharest subway operator to replace 15 km of rail track

Metrorex, the operator of the Bucharest subway, announced it would replace 15 kilometers of rail track as part of efforts to modernize its rail infrastructure.

The works will be carried out at night to avoid disrupting the metro service, it said.

A shipment of approximately 850 tonnes of new rail will be transported to the sections where the track replacement works will take place.

The works will help maintain the required technical standards and improve operational safety. The periodic replacement of rail is part of the company’s preventive maintenance program, which is financed from Metorex’s own revenues, the company said.

(Photo: Liudmila Habrus/ Dreamstime)

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