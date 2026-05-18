Akhmetov’s envoy discusses rescue options for Romania’s Liberty Galați steel plant

Representatives of Metinvest, the industrial group controlled by Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, held talks with Romanian authorities regarding possible solutions for the financially troubled Liberty Galați steel plant, formerly known as Sidex, according to Profit.ro.

Yevhen Shelekhov, head of mergers and acquisitions at Metinvest, met Mihai Jurca, head of the Romanian prime minister’s chancellery, to discuss measures aimed at stabilising the steelmaker and addressing the economic and social impact of its inactivity. According to Profit.ro, the discussions focused on “identifying solutions regarding Liberty Galați”, including proposals for “relevant economic packages” intended to support a potential restructuring or takeover process.

Metinvest is among the companies interested in acquiring the assets of Liberty Galați and previously purchased the specifications for the failed auction organised last month.

The Galați steelworks, one of Romania’s largest industrial facilities and employers, has faced severe operational and financial difficulties amid the broader crisis affecting Liberty Steel operations in Europe.

The discussions with Romanian authorities came as legal and financial pressure on the company continues to intensify.

Earlier this week, a Czech court imposed provisional measures targeting part of Liberty Galați’s production assets, including operational units considered essential for manufacturing activity. The court order was communicated to Liberty Galați ahead of a second auction for the company’s assets scheduled for June 17.

Despite the Czech ruling, representatives of CITR, the judicial administrator overseeing Liberty Galați’s preventive restructuring procedure, said the former Sidex plant could still proceed to auction.

The legal dispute stems from claims linked to Liberty Ostrava, the Czech steel producer also belonging to the Liberty Steel group. The amount claimed remains to be established by Czech courts, while the recovery procedure falls under Romanian jurisdiction through Liberty Galați’s preventive composition process.

Liberty Galați has strategic importance for Romania’s industrial sector and for regional steel supply chains, particularly given its proximity to Ukraine and the Black Sea. The plant has historically been one of the country’s largest exporters and industrial employers.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)