MedLife Group appoints Alina Irinoiu as new Chief Financial Officer

MedLife, the largest private healthcare operator on the Romanian market, announced the appointment of Alina Irinoiu as Chief Financial Officer as of October this year.

Previously, the position was held by Adrian Lungu who is retiring from the group to devote himself to personal projects.

With a wealth of expertise in financial auditing, Alina Irinoiu spent four years as Investor Relations Manager at MedLife, during which time she managed the M&A department for small and medium-sized transactions and briefly held the position of Deputy Chief Financial Officer.

"The experience of the last few years of working in a company as active in the acquisition area as MedLife, in a dynamic, ever-changing market, represents the biggest professional challenge for me so far," said Alina Irinoiu.

"I strongly believe that in order to continue to strengthen and develop the company's integrated healthcare services, we need an innovative approach, a clear understanding of the transformations we are going through at a social and economic level, but also an open mind, so that we can continue to meet the needs of patients and businesses in Romania with complex healthcare solutions. These are the main directions that will guide my further work in MedLife as CFO," she added.

Alina Irinoiu takes over as CFO from Adrian Lungu who held this position for 12 years within the group.

Lungu started his career in MedLife as Business Controlling Manager, and since 2011 he has taken over as CFO, playing a very important role in the consolidation and development of MedLife's business. During this period he has successfully coordinated and integrated no less than 48 acquisitions, being heavily involved in greenfield investments to expand the network nationwide.

He also played a key role in the process of listing the company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2016, the first-ever listing of a private company in the healthcare sector, while also managing all the structured financing processes the group had to cover its investment needs.

"I am proud of everything we have built in MedLife and I am confident that all the projects we have delivered in these 12 years form a solid basis for the development of the business at the regional level. I am glad to have been part of a young and homogeneous team of professionals and I am convinced that Alina will continue to successfully support the commitment MedLife has made to its clients, partners, employees, and investors, contributing to the sustainable development of the Romanian healthcare system", said Adrian Lungu.

